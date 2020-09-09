Headlines

BLACKPINK's all-access documentary 'Light Up the Sky' to premiere on Netflix on October 14

"We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix! We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years," the group said in a statement.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2020, 09:06 PM IST

In what has come as a happy news for K-pop fans, on Wednesday, streaming platform Netflix announced that a documentary on the super-successful South Korean K-pop girl band Blackpink will be hitting its platform on October 14.

The 'all -access' documentary, titled 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky', will essay the lives of the group members -- namely Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, Netflix tweeted, "BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14!" They added, "Oh and that’s not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons."

Helmed by Caroline Suh, the documentary will showcase the lives of the K-pop quartet enjoying their journey together from their trainee days to becoming the global sensations they are today.

Viewers and the fans of the all-girls band will get a first look into the recording procedure of the band's follow up album, which will depict the advantages and disadvantages of being a popular figure and one of the world's most loved K-pop band.

The documentary will  conclude with Blackpink's historic 2019 performance at Coachella that made them popular, making them the first K-pop girl group to perform at the famed music festival.

Meanwhile, the South Korean girl group in collaboration with singer Selena Gomez was released a new song 'Ice Cream', in the last week of August.

The track created a lot of buzz on social media ever since it was announced and has been viewed over 209 million times on YouTube.

Earlier, while announcing about their collaboration, Gomez had mentioned on Instagram that she is extremely "excited" for teaming up with the widely loved Blackpink. The pop-star also had shared a poster, that had a sparkling art featuring with Gomez, and Blackpink names written over. 

