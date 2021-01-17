'Why is it becoming a trend to demean Hindu gods?': BJP's Manoj Kotak, Ram Kadam slam 'Tandav' makers

Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime Video show Tandav has run into a controversy after people alleged that it has hurt Hindu sentiments. The show BJP MP Manoj Kotak and another leader of the same party named Ram Kadam have called out the show starring Saif Ali Khan, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Dimple Kapadia and others in the lead roles. Kotak has written to Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar seeking action against Tandav.

Ram Kadam stated, "Why is it becoming a trend amongst films and web series makers to demean Hindu gods? The latest culprit seems to be the series Tandav. Saif Ali Khan again part of a film or series which attempts to target Hindu deities. Director Ali Abbas Zafar needs to remove that scene which mocks Hindu God Shiva. Actor Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub needs to apologise and Tandav should be boycotted until necessary changes are made."

As per India Today, Manoj Kotak said, "It has been observed that nowadays OTT platforms have become very popular, especially among youth. This platform is free from all censoring authorities, and in the preview of interest of freedom - sometimes they are taking undue advantage. No law or autonomous body is governing OTT platforms or digital content. Now, there is an urgent need to regulate the OTT platforms. Shows telecasted on OTT platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments of Hindus."

He added, "I also noticed that the makers of the recent web series Tandav, that released on an OTT platform has deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. The same feeling has been expressed by many citizens, across the country. I urge the Ministry of I&B to immediately constitute a regulatory authority for OTT platforms and in the meantime, ban controversial web series, Tandav."