'Birthday gift is bit late but it'll arrive anytime now': Smriti Khanna has sweetest wish for husband Gautam Gupta

Smriti Khanna is all set to embrace motherhood with husband and actor Gautam Gupta. The couple is likely to welcome their baby amid lockdown which is now extended till May 3, 2020. She is nine months pregnant and is ready to pop anytime soon. On April 13, Gautam celebrated his birthday and Smriti took to her Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note for him. She posted a video in which both are sealing their lips against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower.

Smriti wrote, "Happy birthday to my most precious gem, the light of my world and my forever love. If I did anything right in my life it was when I gave my heart to you."

The actor also stated about quarantine birthday, "Of all years this is the one we should celebrate the most. Sure it might not be the kind of birthday you would have wished for, spending it in quarantine, but it is one we will remember. One that we will not take for granted."

She added, "I’m so grateful that your love is mine and our lives are woven together and I feel incredibly blessed to be your wife. I love doing life with you and can’t wait to share parenthood with you now. ILYSM baby @mistergautam"

Smriti concluded with a cute line about Gautam's birthday gift. She wrote, "PS Sorry the birthday gift is a bit late but it’ll arrive anytime now."

Check out her post below:

Happy Quarantine Birthday, Gautam Gupta!