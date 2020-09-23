Bindi Irwin-Chandler Powell reveal the gender of their baby, says 'it's about same size as hatchling Aldabra tortoise'

Earlier in September this year, Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. For the uninitiated, Bindi is the daughter of late conservationist Steve Irwin also popularly known as the Crocodile Hunter. On Tuesday, Bindi and Chandler took to their Instagram pages and shared a cute photo posing with Aldabra giant tortoise and holding the sonogram. With the photo, they announced that they will be welcoming a daughter.

Bindi wrote, "Baby girl, you are our world. Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

While Chandler captioned the post stating, "Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be."

Check out the photo below:

Sharing her pregnancy announcement story, Bindi had earlier shared, "Reflecting on when we found out that we are going to be parents. Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still. I took a test and ran into the kitchen where Chandler was making us tea. He didn’t hear me come in so I speechlessly watched him pouring the water into my most loved hedgehog mug. This news would change the course of our future in the best way. I started crying tears of pure joy and told my sweetheart husband that my test was positive. We were beaming while our adorable puppy Piggy sat on our feet wondering what was going on. It reminded me of just how perceptive animals are. We sat together with tea talking about the future and how we were going to share such wonderful, life-changing news with the people that we love."

She added, "In that short span of time the gorgeous baby I'm carrying became the most important part of our lives. It is such a blessing knowing that this tiny person has chosen us as parents. Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."