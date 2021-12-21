'Bina kapdon ke ghum le': Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing revealing slit skirt

TV actress Urfi Javed, who was one of the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, is a newsmaker. She sure knows how to grab attention with bold, sexy, and weird outfits. The actress often flaunts her curves on social media.

Urfi Javed on Monday took to Instagram and posted four pictures in which she can be seen wearing a revealing slit pink skirt. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “What Time is it.” As soon as she uploaded these pictures, netizens started reacting to them. People trolled the actress for wearing such a bold outfit.

One of the trolls wrote, “You don’t wear bra and now you don’t wear panties as well,” while another mentioned, “Ur dressing s so dirty..” The third person commented, “Shameless creature i dont want to say human.” The fourth one wrote, “Isse achha toh Bina kapdon ke ghum le.”

Take a look:

This is not the first instance that Urfi had to face the brunt of internet users. A few days back, the actress was massively trolled for posting her bikini pictures on Instagram. People trolled her in the comment box. One person mentioned, “Pron (porn) video kiyu nhi banati ho paise bahut milege,” while another wrote, “iski dress smjh nhi aati kbhi mujhe (I cannot understand her dresses ever).”

Take a look:

On the work front, Urfi, 24, first appeared in the 2016 TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania’, followed by ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Bepannaah’, and ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’. She was also seen in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.