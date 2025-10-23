Sushant Singh Rajput's family opposes CBI closure report: 'Based on a shoddy investigation...'
India's most bankable star made Rs 5000 crore at box office in last 10 years, has most films with Rs 100 crore opening; not SRK, Vijay, Ranbir, Rajinikanth, Yash
Gemini AI Prompts for Chhath Puja 2025: 5 ways to create cinematic, colourful festive photos
600 employees of this tech giant lose jobs, internal memo explains why, not Amazon, Google, Microsoft, it is...
Bill Gates says 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo, netizens call it 'crossover of the year'
Bihar elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's CM face CONFIRMED? Ahead of RJD-Congress led grand alliance's press conference, posters drop BIG hint
New Air Travel Rule: Passengers may soon be barred from carrying power banks on flights
Watch: After registering first back-to-back ODI ducks, Virat Kohli's heartbreaking reaction to Adelaide crowd goes viral, sparks retirement talks
Virat Kohli fails to score in Adelaide, out for back-to-back ducks in ODIs for first time in 17 years
Was Shah Rukh Khan's 'palat' scene in DDLJ copied? Aditya Chopra makes BIG revelation
TELEVISION
Bill Gates will be seen talking to Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani over a video call on her laptop in the next episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Following reports that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates would make an appearance in an episode of the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a new promo has now confirmed his cameo, even showing him greeting actress Smriti Irani with a "Jai Shri Krishna." A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Smriti Irani, in her iconic role as Tulsi, on a video call with Bill Gates on her laptop.
She greets him with "Jai Shri Krishna", to which the billionaire philanthropist replies, "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna." Smriti is then heard saying, "Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you)." To which, the Microsoft co-founded responds, "Thank you Tulsi ji."
The video was captioned, "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, aaj raat 10:30 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur #Hotstar par."
Netizens have already declared it "crossover of the year." In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, "What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome", while another added, "The biggest crossover no one expected. Don’t know why I feel so happy and proud to see this."
READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...