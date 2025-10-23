FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TELEVISION

Bill Gates says 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo, netizens call it 'crossover of the year'

Bill Gates will be seen talking to Smriti Irani's Tulsi Virani over a video call on her laptop in the next episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bill Gates says 'Jai Shri Krishna' to Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi promo, netizens call it 'crossover of the year'
Bill Gates in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi
Following reports that billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates would make an appearance in an episode of the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, a new promo has now confirmed his cameo, even showing him greeting actress Smriti Irani with a "Jai Shri Krishna." A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows Smriti Irani, in her iconic role as Tulsi, on a video call with Bill Gates on her laptop.

She greets him with "Jai Shri Krishna", to which the billionaire philanthropist replies, "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna." Smriti is then heard saying, "Bahut acha laga yeh jaanke ki aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud rahe hai. Aap ka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain (It feels wonderful to know that you are connecting directly with my family all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you)." To which, the Microsoft co-founded responds, "Thank you Tulsi ji."

The video was captioned, "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates, ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, aaj raat 10:30 baje, sirf #StarPlus aur #Hotstar par."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Netizens have already declared it "crossover of the year." In the comments section, one Instagram user wrote, "What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome", while another added, "The biggest crossover no one expected. Don’t know why I feel so happy and proud to see this."

READ | India's biggest flop was rejected by Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan; took 9 years to make, couldn't even recover half of its budget, earned just Rs...

