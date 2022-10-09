Bigg Voss 16: Viewer slams Shalin Bhanot for talking about others' 'level', says 'bhaiya pehle aap apna...'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot is under fire for giving advice to everyone inside the controversial house. In the new promo shared by Colors TV, Bigg Boss fans can be seen interacting with the contestants of season 16.

In the clip, one of the viewers can be heard telling Shalin, “aapne Gautam ko bola ki tum unke level par mat giro, tum apne levelpar kheli. Bhaiya aap pehle apna level dekho aur fir doosro ko advice do.” One of the social media users wrote, “One viewer to shalin: bhaiya pehle apna level dekho phir bakiyo ka Pehle BB ne troll kiya tha phir Salman ne now viewer ….good going.”

The second person commented, “Shalin ke bare mein jo bola bilkul sahi bola leader mat Bano.” The second person wrote, “That dig about 'level' was for the entire Chugly Gang!” The fourth person commented, “ Bhut shi or hrdd ye chij..appreciate to big boss..” The fifth one wrote, “Shalin bhr nikalo isko nalaa sa.” The sixth person commented, “That dig about 'level' was for the entire Chugly Gang!”

Meanwhile, one of the fans can be heard asking everyone to stop treating Abdu like a child’. Every Adu agreed on this and can be heard telling everyone ‘kids are not allowed here, I am a man not a kid’.

One of the Bigg Boss fans can also be heard telling Ankit Gupta that he is not visible anywhere on Tv as he speaks less. Bigg Boss asked Priyanka Choudhary to make sure that Ankit speaks at least 1000 words a day.

Social media users also reacted to the promo video. One of them wrote, “ Loved Abdu's response! He had his point! Even same goes for Sumbul. All of them are treated as if they're kids. They crossed 18 and they're Adults. And talking about Abdu, height doesn't define anyone! He's a man of a big heart!” The second one said, “Ankit sabse achha hai pure fake nhi hai chugli nhi karta talwe nhi chatte ksi ki goutam shalin ke tarha” The third person commented, “Agr abdu ki height chotti nai hoti aur cute nai hota to uskoi psnd nai krta just bcuz height mai chhota aur cute hai to log psnd kr rhe.” The fourth one said, “Abdu just fire love it answer you gave just amazing janta ka mukh bhand khiya.”