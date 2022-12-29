Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam.

The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday. In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice. For the unversed, Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam’s big fight resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. Hearing this, Archana said, “tu toh baap bhi nahi ban skta.” Later, Vikkas was heard telling that his wife suffered a miscarriage and he shared this with Archana and she used this against him while fighting.

In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana had an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervenes in the fight and makes Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the mudda because Archana is petty. Enraged at the remark, Archana lands a blow by saying that Shalin is obviously talking about his ex-wife. Hearing this, Shalin lost his cool and asked Bigg Boss to open the door as he wants to walk out. Shalin was seen crying as he thought it was an insult to his ex-wife. (With inputs from PTI)

