Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam

The casteist remark was made by Vikkas Manaktala to Archana Gautam during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:25 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam.

The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday. In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice. For the unversed, Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam’s big fight resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. Hearing this, Archana said, “tu toh baap bhi nahi ban skta.” Later, Vikkas was heard telling that his wife suffered a miscarriage and he shared this with Archana and she used this against him while fighting.

In the middle of this ongoing fight, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana had an argument over the former's claim that the latter prepared an insufficient amount of sabzi for all the housemates. Shalin intervenes in the fight and makes Priyanka understand that there is no sense in revisiting the mudda because Archana is petty.  Enraged at the remark, Archana lands a blow by saying that Shalin is obviously talking about his ex-wife. Hearing this, Shalin lost his cool and asked Bigg Boss to open the door as he wants to walk out. Shalin was seen crying as he thought it was an insult to his ex-wife.  (With inputs from PTI)

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.