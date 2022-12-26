Bigg Boss welcomes dog Maheen in controversial house, Abdu Rozik says 'mera baccha, I love you bro'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the upcoming episode, all the contestants will be seen receiving a special gift from Bigg Boss. A dog named Maheen will enter Salman Khan's show on Monday and the promo of the same has been shared by Colors page on Instagram.

In the clip, Bigg Boss says, this week will be dedicated to all the housemates as they will get things they missed. After this, the taskmaster asks everyone who all miss their family, and everyone raises their hands. BB says this is not the family week.

Then he asked, who all missed 'ghar ka khaana', everyone raises their hands. BB replied that they won't be getting anything from home. Bigg boss then asked who all miss their pets, everyone raises their hands. BB says let's fulfill this wish. There is a dog (St. Bernard) in the house. Bigg Boss says: she is a new sadasya in the house. Her name is Maheen.

For the unversed, Ankit Gupta has been eliminated from the controversial house. Priyanka Choudhary was shattered when she got to know that housemates decided to eliminate Ankit this time.

Dolly Bindra reacted to Ankit Gupta’s elimination and wrote, “The best person has been eliminated this is so not good #ankitgupta #biggboss16 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss.” Netizens reacted to her tweet, one of them wrote, “BB is a show for their work. No one could force anyone for involvement. But BB had to do that every moment for AnkiGupta then how it will work. Yes, of course, he is a very good person. But vo show or platform ko value do apko pay back bhi mil raha hai uske liye, that's it.”

The second one said, “Yes, very true.. Bigg boss is nxt lvl of biased this time..so frustrating.” The third one said, “Yes! Why not give leave the option with the public? How do they know how much they are contributing? We can judge that better BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16 STAY STRONG PRIYANKA.”

The fourth one said, “Thankyou so muchh mam for this tweet. Indeed the best person for such a biased show.” The fifth one said, “Indeed This show is a show of personalities, and never seen a better and real personality than his BRING BACK ANKIT IN BB16.”

After spending 85 days in the house, Ankit called his journey 'satisfying.' He further added, "After spending 12 weeks in the house, I think it's an achievement for a personality like me to stay in the house for so long." Speaking about his eviction, Ankit added, "I found my eviction quite surprising and even shocking to some extent. Usually, the audience decides the fate, but this time, contestants got the power to choose, so that was surprising. However, when Bigg Boss announced the twist, I knew that the housemates will pick me."

