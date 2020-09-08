'Bigg Boss Tamil' winner Arav Nafeez and actor Raahei enter marital bliss

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Arav Nafeez entered marital bliss recently with actor Raahei in a private ceremony. The wedding was held on Sunday in Chennai in the presence of their families and close friends. Raahei is all set to make her acting debut with Gautham Menon's upcoming directorial titled Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. Talking about the wedding, the guest list includes filmmaker KS Ravi Kumar, Vijay, Gayatri Raghuram, Vayapuri, Suja Varunee, Bindu Madhavi, Harish Kalyan, Varun and Pradeep Krishnamurthy among others.

Raahei took to her Instagram page and shared a photo with Arav from their wedding. In the photo, Arav is seen in a white bandhgala kurta and pyjamas with a garland around his neck. While Raahei looked pretty in a pink lehenga with a sheer dupatta as a veil. She completed her look with gold temple jewellery and a garland.

Raahei captioned her post stating, "Forever".

Check out the photo below:

As per reports, Arav and Raahei have been in a relationship for over a year before getting married.

Talking about Arav, he has been a part of several movies namely O Kadhal Kanmani, Saithan and Market Raja MBBS. His upcoming films include Raja Bheema and Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa.

Arav won the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan. He was a part of the show which aired in 2017. He went on to make a special appearance in the second season as a house guest for a couple of days.