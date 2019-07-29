Bigg Boss Tamil: Chinmayi Sripaada slams Kamal Haasan's show after a contestant claimed he used to grope women in buses

Bigg Boss Tamil has landed in another controversy now. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan has been tied up in controversies since its inception and there wasn't any escape to it. In the recent episode, contestant and actor Saravanan spoke openly about groping women while travelling on a busy bus. This did not go well with the netizens and they took to their Twitter page to slam the sequence. Moreover, singer and voice-artist Chinmayi Sripaada also fumed with anger while watching the video.

It so happened that Kamal spoke at length about the difficulties being faced while travelling on a busy bus. The veteran actor stated in Saturday's episode, "To travel on a busy bus is a big hassle. While there are people who are rushing to reach office on time, there are those who get in just to touch women inappropriately."

To which Saravanan went on to say, "I have done it." To which Kamal asked if he beat up the molesters. But Saravanan replied that he used to grope women on the bus and 'It was long back when I was in college', he justified.

Kamal replied to him by mouthing a dialogue from his film Guna saying, "Avar adhaiyum thandi punidham aayitaar," which The Hindu translated as "He (Saravanan) has gone beyond all that and is now become pure and holy."

Chinmayi slammed the channel and the show by tweeting, "A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester."

A Tamil channel aired a man proudly proclaiming he used the Public Bus Transport system to molest/grope women - to cheers from the audience. And this is a joke. To the audience. To the women clapping. To the molester. Damn. https://t.co/kaL7PMDw4u — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 27, 2019

A show like Bigg Boss and no controversy, that's impossible!