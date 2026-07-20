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Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Sourav Ganguly to host six simultaneous editions

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Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Sourav Ganguly to host six simultaneous editions

The new Bigg Boss editions, set to premiere in September 2026 on JioHotstar and JioStar television network, will be hosted by Salman Khan (Hindi), Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeep (Kannada), Mohanlal (Malayalam) and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly (Bangla).

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 11:46 PM IST

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeep, Sourav Ganguly to host six simultaneous editions
Bigg Boss goes pan-India
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JioStar on Monday announced that six editions of its reality show franchise Bigg Boss will launch across India this festive season, with new seasons in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla set to premiere from September. The company also unveiled India's Bigg Reality, a coffee table book documenting the franchise's journey, audience engagement and marketing impact over the past two decades. 

The new editions will be hosted by Salman Khan (Hindi), Vijay Sethupathi (Tamil), Nagarjuna (Telugu), Kichcha Sudeep (Kannada), Mohanlal (Malayalam) and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who joins the franchise as the host of the Bangla edition. The upcoming seasons will air across the JioStar television network and stream on JioHotstar, according to a press release.

According to JioStar, the reality franchise reached over 500 million viewers across languages in 2025 and generated more than 438 billion viewing minutes. It also said the show attracted over 625 advertisers across 46 categories, including 49 first-time brands.

Mahesh Shetty, Head of Entertainment Sales (TV), JioStar, said bringing together six editions marks the biggest milestone in the franchise's history. "This festive season marks our biggest milestone yet as six editions come together across languages, making it the biggest-ever celebration of the show. The enduring strength of Bigg Boss lies in its ability to drive sustained audience participation and create shared cultural moments that translate into measurable business outcomes for brands," Shetty said in a statement.

Bhaskar Ramesh, Head of Entertainment Sales (Digital), JioStar, said the show has evolved into a highly engaging platform for audiences and advertisers alike. "In a landscape of fragmented audience attention, especially during the festive season, 'Bigg Boss' acts as a powerful magnet, delivering unified attention at scale. Driven by 24x7 live feeds, billions of votes and live chats, the show transforms passive viewers into active participants," he said.

The company said the coffee table book highlights the show's audience participation, with over 9.32 billion votes cast and 43 million live chats recorded on JioHotstar. It also noted that the franchise generated more than 1.7 billion social media engagements and 30 million user-generated memes in 2025.

Adapted from the international Big Brother format, Bigg Boss first premiered in Hindi in 2006 before expanding into multiple Indian languages over the years. The franchise has since become one of the country's longest-running and most-watched reality television properties.

READ | Arijit Singh ends retirement from playback singing, makes comeback with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 title track

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