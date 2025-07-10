Bigg Boss project head recalls shocking incident when famous TV actress attempted suicide on show: 'She wanted to...'

In one of the regional versions of Bigg Boss, a famous TV actress attempted suicide on the live show and was saved at the last moment by the production team.

Apart from Salman Khan-hosted Hindi version of Bigg Boss, the controversial reality show has also been made in various regional versions with superstars Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty among others as host. In one of the regional versions, a shocking incident happened when a famous TV actresss attempted suicide on the show. The details of the same were revealed in a podcast by Abhishek Mukherjee, Project Head of Bigg Boss at Endemol Shine India, with Vijay Vikram Singh, who is often heard as Bigg Boss voice in the Hindi version of the show.

Abhishek said, "It so happened that in one of the regional languages, a well-reputed television actor had a breakup when she entered the show. That’s the reason she entered the show: that she’ll have some time off from a bad breakup. Now, she fell in love with someone in the house. And that guy also cheated on her in the show. He was doing it for television, she couldn’t gauge that. She found that out soon."

'She wanted to kill herself'

"One of the nights in Lonavala, when she came to know this, at three in the morning, she wanted to kill herself. She forgot she was even on the show. We ran as soon as we found out. Thankfully, we have a psychiatrist on board who was called in. We had to buy time and stall her till seven or so in the morning till he came from Mumbai", he further added, without taking any names.

Bigg Boss 19 set to be back with Salman Khan and three other hosts

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Bigg Boss is set to be back with the 19th edition. As per reports, the show will air for five months, making it the longest one in the Bigg Boss history. Though Salman Khan has signed the contract for the three months and the episodes in the final two months will be hosted by Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar. All three of them have hosted Bigg Boss before. The Sultan actor will be back for the Grand Finale.

