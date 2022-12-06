Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, drops romantic photos from ceremony

Divya Agarwal- Apurva Padgaonkar

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal found love. The Splitsvilla 10 runner-up is now officially engaged to entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress announced her engagement on her Instagram with a carousel post, containing photos from their intimate engagement.

In the photos, we can see a happy Divya enjoying getting love and attention from her would-be husband. Also, she flashes her BaiCo (wife in Marathi) engagement ring in the post. While sharing the post, Divya wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha (with nazar emulet emoji)."

As per the Instagram profile, Apurva is a Restaurateur, a fitness junkie, a proud father of a Lhasa Apso breed dog, and an MBA graduate engineer.

As soon as Divya announced the news, several television artists, and her friends congratulated her. Pavtra Punia wrote, "Oh my godddddddddddd oh my goddddd oh my goddddddd. yessssss. you guys sooooooooo happyyyyy @divyaagarwal_official @apurva.insta." Arti Singh wrote, "Congratualtions," with heart emojis. Sana Makbul wrote, "OMG Congratulations." Shefali Bagga added, "Soooo happy for u both ajao dubai dubara party krte h." Aditya Rajput wrote, "Congratulations Divya and a very happy birthday.. Double celebrations."

Earlier, Divya has been romantically involved with Varun Sood and Priyank Sharma. Divya and Varun even showcased their sizzling chemistry on Ekta Kapoor's show Ragini MMS 2 Returns.

Varun and Divya started dating in 2018, and after four years in the relationship, they broke the hearts of their fans by announcing their breakup. Earlier, Divya dated Priyank Sharma, and Varun dated Benafsha Soonawala. In March, Divya announced the break up on her social media. Divya wrote, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to !”