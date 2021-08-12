'Bigg Boss OTT': Urfi Javed reveals she knew about Pavitra Punia-Pratik Sehajpal's aggressive relationship, says THIS

Last year, actress Pavitra Punia had spoken about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Pratik Sehajpal during her stay in the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. Pavitra called him aggressive and said when she tried to break up with him, he punched the wall in anger. Pratik at that time had released a statement sharing his side of the story.

Pratik who is a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has already made headlines due to his fights with several housemates. During one of the episodes, Urfi Javed opened up on Prateek and Pavitra’s relationship and said the latter told her about what happened when they were together.

In a conversation with Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty when the latter asked Urfi if she knew Pratik from before the show, she said, “He was dating my co-actor Pavitra. She used to tell me that she met this guy. Their relationship started in front of me. She told me whenever they fought, that he punched the wall and everything.”

When Shamita asked Urfi is she condones such behaviour, Urfi said no. She added, “I haven’t watched him do anything.” She also said that she had never met Pratik before the show.

During ‘Bigg Boss 14’ Pavitra had said that she felt Pratik was too young and should put his career before her. Recalling what she told him, Pavitra said, “You’re younger than I am. Consider this my advice or even understanding, but for me to be with you would be wrong for your career, because I don’t want to make you suffer because of my possessiveness.”

She added, “When I told him I don’t want to be with him... He’s very aggressive about these things. He punched a wall, there was blood all over his hands.”

Recently, before going on the show, Prateek in an interview with Hindustan Times said that both he and Pavitra were ‘aggressive’, ‘psychotic’ and ‘possessive’ when they were dating each other. He also said that he will tell Eijaz Khan to marry her.

“We were in love, now we have moved on after the break-up. Both of us are happy in life. We have both worked hard to reach where we are in our lives. We have moved on. Both of us have the right to stay happy,” Prateek said, adding, “We have only said the truth about each other. She is aggressive, so am I. She is possessive, so am I. She is psychotic, so am I. We loved each other, now we are done with it and moved on in our lives.”

Reacting to Prateek’s remarks, Pavitra told ETimes, “I don't want to comment on this. God bless him. People who don't exist in my life, I don't talk about them."

Hosted by Karan Johar, ’Bigg Boss OTT’ premiered on Voot on August 8. After airing digitally for six weeks, the show will shift to its TV version ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be hosted by Salman Khan.