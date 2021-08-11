'Bigg Boss OTT': Shamita Shetty reveals Nishant Bhatt had once 'crossed the line' with her, THIS is what she said to him

In a conversation with Divya Agarwal, 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Shamita Shetty revealed how Nishant has once crossed the line with her.

It has just been four days since ‘Bigg Boss’ OTT aired on Voot and the show has made headlines because of its fights, drama and emotional quotient. Since viewers can watch the show online 24 hours there are several shocking revelations that they may come across. In a recent episode, actress Shamita Shetty revealed that Nishant Bhat had once ‘crossed the line’ with her.

Just after Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita had a fight over food, Nishant intervened, further worsening the situation. Later, a miffed Shamita while speaking to Divya Agarwal said that she knew Nishant even before the show but not personally.

She said, “I don’t want to mention what incident it was but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn't speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him I just reacted that I know him.”

Nishant is a choreographer by profession and had met Shamita to choreograph a few songs for her. While Nishant's connection on the show is Moose Jattana, Shamita’s connection is Raqesh Bapat. The theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is ‘stay connected’ and the first task of the show was won by Nishant and Moose.

Meanwhile, Shamita has entered the show amid the whole controversy around her sister Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra. Raj was arrested last month after his involvement in creation of pornographic content.

During the premiere of the show, on stage, without mentioning Shilpa or Raj, Shamita said, “Bigg Boss ka offer mujhe bohot time pehle aaya tha aur maine commitment kar di thi uss waqt (I committed to Bigg Boss long ago, when I was approached).”

She continued, “Par commitment kar di thi maine aur ek baar jo maine commitment karti hoon toh main khud ki bhi nahi sunti (But had already committed to the show and once I make a commitment, nothing can stop me from honouring it).”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be hosted by Karan Johar for the first six months as it airs on Voot then it will shift on TV as ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be hosted by Salman Khan.