'BB OTT': Shamita Shetty breaks down, says 'my family is going through rough times, I’ve still come here like an idiot'

Every year one gets to witness countless fights, bickering and drama on India’s most controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’ and this season is no exception. It has just been two weeks since ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ premiered on Voot and it already garnered attention for the massive fights between contestants Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan and Nishant Bhatt among others.

Before Karan Johar hosted the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, audience got to witness a massive fight between Shamita and Nishant who provoked the latter to the point where she abused him and even had an emotional breakdown.

During a task, Raqesh-Shamita and Pratik-Akshara were selected as the weakest connections by other contestants and as a punishment, they had to walk around a wheel in the garden area. The housemates were all present in the garden and witnessed the task during which Nishant and Shamita got into an argument.

Later, Shamita broke down and opened up to Raqesh about what she was feeling. “You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it's difficult for you. I'm keeping my mouth shut. I can't do this anymore... I'm just saying, there are certain things now that I'm going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya (Agarwal). I can't do this anymore.”

She continued, "The problem is there is a class divide here. Because I'm an actress because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I'm talking about the world giving me a chance, people in the house don't give me a chance.”

She further talks about how people in the house think she doesn’t have a heart and is bossy.

“I don’t care about the nominations but I feel like I’m living in a gutter. I want to go home to my family. They’re going through rough times right now and I’ve still come here like an idiot. For what? To convince these people that I’m good?” Shamita said.

While Shamita was crying, Nishant starts singing in the background after which Shamita calls him a snake. The two then ended up having a huge fight where Nishant said says that thesis the real face of Shamita Shetty and screams at her saying, “chal chal chakki pees, chal task kar tu.”

Moose Jattana also joins Nishant and goes a step further by physically assaulting Shamita to which the actress replies, “don't you dare touch me.”

Shamita then suffers an anxiety attack and locks herself in the washroom. She was later called to the medical room.