Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya to enter Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is all set to premiere on June 17, all the contestants will be revealed today at 7 pm on Jio Cinema. A lot of buzz about the show has already been created as fans want to know who will be participating this year.

As per reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui will also be entering the controversial house. The blurred photo shared by Jio Cinema on Instagram also features her. Sharing the photo, the page wrote, "ATTENTION History being created. Revealing the first look of ALL #BBOTT2 contestants at 7 pm today only on #JioCinema. Here's a sneak peek into the #BreakingNews who will be entering the house!For the first-time ever, janta has the power to vote on the 'pehli jhalak' and change their journey in the house. Kyunki iss baar, JANTA HAI ASLI BOSS!"

Take a look:

Earlier, taking to social media, Aaliya posted a lengthy post on Instagram in which she revealed that she had “moved on” in her life. On Instagram, she wrote, “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Aaliya told ETimes about her present relationship, which she described as "more than friendship". She said that she was touched by his brilliance and that he is a gentleman. She added that he is from Itlay and that she met him in Dubai. Aaliya said that the two had been close friends for a very long time.

What accusations has Aaliya made against Nawazuddin Siddiqui, her ex-husband?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family were allegedly harassed by Aaliya during the time of their divorce. Aaliya later said in March that the star had kicked her and their two kids out of his home. The Bombay High Court had earlier advised the couple to try to settle their issues peacefully while keeping in mind what would be best for their young children.

Rizwan Siddiquee, Aaliya's representative, had already received the settlement proposal from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in March. Nawazuddin's mother, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, submitted a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor's wife on January 23.