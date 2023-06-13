Search icon
Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Makers of Salman Khan's show give 'pehli jhalak' of contestants, check out

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season, followed by the electrifying Lagi Bagi promo that was unveiled by the platform.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Credit: Jio cinema Instagram/Instagram

Amidst the soaring speculations and swirling rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, JioCinema has finally decided to put an end to the frenzy by unveiling the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates.

Giving a hint of the contestants, JioCinema unveiled the first look of three Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 housemates, with intriguing alias names such as Goat, Queen, and Breaking News, asking janta to guess the real names behind these aliases.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season, followed by the electrifying ‘Lagi Bagi’ promo that was unveiled by the platform. The non-stop entertainment, multicamera streaming, and with janta being the asli boss, JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level! This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder and twice the fun from 17th June! 

That’s not all! For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, all contestants of Bigg Boss OTT are to be revealed at 7 PM, only on the JioCinema app! Speaking about contestants, there are reports that celebrities such as Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui, Maheep Kapoor, Faizal Shaikh and Paras Arora are most likely to join Bigg Boss OTT. The first season of digital Bigg Boss was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. This time, Salman has replaced Karan as the judge. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will premiere on Jio Cinema on June 17. 

