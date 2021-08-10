'Bigg Boss OTT': Ridhima Pandit breaks down remembering her late mother - watch

Two days into television's biggest reality show, ‘Bigg Boss OTT, actress Ridhima Pandit got emotional remembering her late mother. The show this year has premiered on Voot and will be hosted by Karan Johar.

While the show is high on the entertainment quotient and changes the lives of the contestants but it is a lot more than meets the eye for the inmates who are cut off from the outside world, which viewers may now understand better after the pandemic and various lockdowns.

‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ fame Ridhima Pandit lost her mother recently after a five-year-long battle with illness. Ridhima, Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty had a rather heartwarming conversation as each have lost a parent.

The girls were sharing their experiences & learnings. Ridhima went on to say that she thanks her stars everyday for not signing up for Bigg Boss last year. She said, “Thank God, sense prevailed & I didn't end up doing Bigg Boss last year as the season ran for a long time until February this year.” Ridhima lost her mother in April in this year.

She even joked how her mother would often tell her, “Ki Bigg Boss me jaakar ladke bhi rote hai, tum toh ladki ho.” Ridhima added with teary eyes that how she held back her tears after her mother's demise because she knew she couldn't be selfish and that her body had given up. Ridhima couldn't hold back her tears any longer & got emotional & hugged Neha.

Watch the entire conversation in this video:

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will air on Voot for six weeks where it will be hosted by Karan Johar and then shift to the Television version, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

The 13 celebrities who have participated in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ are Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Zeeshan khan, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana and Shamita Shetty.