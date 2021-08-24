'Bigg Boss OTT': Raqesh Bapat wakes up Shamita Shetty with a kiss, says 'she belongs to me', fans start #Raqsha - watch

Although ‘Bigg Boss’ is associated with fights and drama, often love and long-lasting friendships also bloom on the show. And with the theme of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ being ‘stay connected’, formerly a meaningful connection becomes the need of the hour for the contestants. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss gave the connections a chance to change their connections.

Shamita Shetty decided to stay with Raqesh Bapat and gave her a heart cut-out as part of the task. Now, Raqesh had to make a decision whether he wanted to stay with Shamita or not. The actor says that he has always been loyal to the people he has been with. Admitting that he had problems with the actress initially, but now they have a different understanding.

“Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera. (A connection began to form between us. Now, it is at a level where we look at things with a certain maturity, and have an understanding with each other. I feel a sense of belonging with you,” he said.

After accepting her heart, Raqesh said, “Mujhe Shamita bohot apni lagti hai (Shamita feels like one of my own) and I think I belong to her and she belongs to me.” Shamita smiled and thanked him and said, “I also want to punch you because you took so long.” To this, Raqesh replied, “Important decision, baby.’

Shamita then runs to hug Raqesh who then lifts her in the air. Watch the video:

Raqesh and Shamita seemed to have formed a stronger bond with each other. Recently, in a viral video, after the lights went on and other housemates were dancing, Raqesh could be seen waking Shamita up with a sweet kiss on her hand. The two then join Neha and seemed had an adorable conversation as well.

Meanwhile, during the task, apart from Raqesh-Shamita, Moose Jattana-Nishant Bhat and Divya-Agarwal-Zeeshan Khan also remained with their connections. The news connections in the house are Milind Gaba-Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin.