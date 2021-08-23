‘Bigg Boss OTT’: Raqesh Bapat tells Shamita Shetty that Neha Bhasin ‘has fallen for’ THIS constestant

It's no secret that on a controversial programme like 'Bigg Boss,' competitors frequently make claims about what they observe in the house.

Raqesh Bapat recently made an assumption about ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ singer Neha Bhasin.

Raqesh told Shamita Shetty that he believes Neha has fallen for Pratik. To which Shamita responds that Neha is blissfully married and that there is no such thing. He then further explains that he means she probably has a soft corner for him in this house.

Neha Bhasin is a singer and composer from India. She is well recognised for her work as a playback singer in Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, and independent films in the Indian pop and punjabi folk music genres.

For the unversed, on October 23, 2016, Neha Bhasin married Sameer Uddin, a music composer, in a western wedding in Tuscany, Italy.

On day 15, Rakhi Sawant and Hina Khan were guests on the show. Hina entered the house and surprised the other people with a Raksha Bandhan gift. The housemates were all taken aback.when she showed them video messages from their families.

Shamita received a video message from Shilpa Shetty.

She said, Despite the fact that they do not have a brother, Shilpa Shetty asserts in the video that they have been brothers in the past. Shilpa told Shamita that she needed to play effectively and execute her part. Shamita was also informed that their mother is in excellent health and that everything is well with her.

'Big Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana, and Shamita Shetty are among the contestants on the show.

This is the first time the reality programme has incorporated a special digital element. Following the completion of the digital exclusive, 'Bigg Boss' will seamlessly shift to ColorsTv with the start of Season 15.