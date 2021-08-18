'Bigg Boss OTT': Raqesh Bapat breaks down after huge fight with Pratik Sehajpal, latter says THIS - watch

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house has witnessed all emotions of housemates, be it bold, angry, depressing or laughter. Contestants such as Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Zeeshan Khan and Akshara Singh among others can often be seen indulging in arguments. However, during a recent episode of the reality show, the calm and composed Raqesh Bapat broke down after a fight with Pratik.

Bossman and boss lady Raqesh and Shamita along with Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat had to decide the weakest connection in the house. During this, Raqesh changed his opinion twice which prompted Pratik to call him spineless and said he doesn't know how to take decisions.

Going on the offensive, an uncontrollable Pratik kept calling Raqesh spineless, something that host Karan Johar had termed his as during the weekend episode. With Pratik passing personal comments and instigating him for a couple of days, Raqesh couldn’t hold back and broke down in tears.

He could be heard saying and said "My father wouldn’t be happy to see me like this!" Raqesh further said, “I am an Army personnel’s son, and my father would always tell me to fight for what's right. He wouldn’t be happy to see me fighting over small matters.”

His friends in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house Shamita Shetty, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath immediately consoled him and helped him calm down. After seeing Raqesh getting emotional, his long-time friend Nishant also got teary-eyed. He said, “I’ve never seen him like that.”

Later, after realising that his comments, triggered and hurt Raqesh immensely, Pratik apologised to Raqesh for calling him spineless. Nishant also sorted his difference out with Raqesh and said that he only wants the best for him.