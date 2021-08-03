'Bigg Boss OTT' promo: Karan Johar reveals audience will decide punishments for Voot edition, hints at dress code -watch

India’s favourite controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is returning with a bang. Every year, the show makes some changes to it in terms of contestants, number of days and the set, however, this year the makers have decided to go digital for the first six weeks and ace filmmaker Karan Johar has been roped in to host ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on Voot.

Sharing a video on his Instagram handle, Karan revealed a major plot of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The video starts with Karan saying, “TV pe Salman host karenge suit mei boot mei, aur mai host Karuna Bigg Boss OTT Voot pe.”

In the video, Karan reveals that for the digital edition of the reality show the contestant will be given certain clothes and tasks by the makers, however, this year the punishments will be given by the audience. Inviting audiences for the exciting times ahead, Karan signs off saying, “Mere saath Bigg Boss OTT ke maze loot... First time 24x7 only on Voot.”

While sharing the video, Karan wrote, "#BiggBossOTTonVoot Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm on every Sunday and catch the episodes @ 7pm on Mon-Sat & LIVE 24x7 all days!”

Speaking about the upcoming show, Karan Johar says, “Being a fan of the show, I’m excited about the new elements we’ve introduced to Bigg Boss OTT. I’m eagerly waiting to see the viewers’ participation in the show that takes over-the-top to an altogether new higher level. Not to forget, I’m also eagerly looking forward to seeing what kinds of punishment the audiences will give to the contestants.”

The makers of the show are revealing the contestants of the show in a rather unique way the year. They are putting up clues on the Instagram handle of Voot and asking users to guess the person. Till now, singer Neha Bhasin, actor Karan Nath and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Pavitra Punia ex-beuu Pratik Sehajpal has ben confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

With the digital edition, 'Bigg Boss' fans will be able to watch all of the big drama and action from the house live 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Apart from that, 'Big Boss' viewers will be treated to a one-hour special on Voot. Viewers will have access to exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, and a fully interactive version.