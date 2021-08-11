'Bigg Boss OTT': Pratik Sehajpal-Akshara Singh become first bossman-bosslady of house, know more about day four

The fun, entertainment and drama doesn’t seem to take a backseat in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house and it gets bigger and better with each passing day. From nominations to fights to finding new connections, day four of Bigg Boss OTT witnessed all the emotions. The one-hour Voot special episode started with a fight between Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh over none other than, food. The two had an argument over gluten-free food available in the house which then escalated and saw the involvement of Neha Bhasin as well.

Even on day three, Pratik Sehajpal stayed true to his nature and fought with Divya Agarwal over food. We all know the strong bond between Shamita, Ridhima Pandit and Divya but it was an unusual sight today in the house where Divya bluntly said, “Please accept me the way I am” to Shamita. The reason behind this was the verbal spat between Divya and Pratik.

‘Indian Matchmaking’ fame Sima Taparia also entered the show and interacted with all the connections and quizzed them about their bonds. As the day proceeded, Bigg Boss asked Sima and the contestants to rate their connections on a scale of one to six. Pratik and her connection Akshara decided to go with number one, which is also what Sima had rated them.

As a result of this, Pratik became the first boss man of the house and Akshara became the first boss lady. The two divided the house duties between the housemates and Pratik seemed visibly happy after winning. The episode ended with Bigg Boss giving contestants a happy rating from the audience and as a reward, the girls got the rest of their belongings.

Meanwhile, during the live broadcast, it was seen that Bigg Boss assigned a buzzer task to the contestants to break the existing connections and form new ones. Divya didn’t have any connection since she entered the show and had an added advantage to save herself from nominations and convince the boys to form a connection with her.

The actress was successful as she managed to convince Zeeshan to break his connection with Urfi. This did not go down well with Urfi, who in the kitchen area was seen expressing her anger and betrayal by Zeeshan in front of other housemates. On a lighter note, soon after Urfi was nominated she was seen doing naagin dance in the garden area and indulged in a laughter club with other contestants to cheer herself up.