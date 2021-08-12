â€˜Bigg Boss OTTâ€™: Moose Jattana reveals she is bisexual, says â€˜I am more attracted to boysâ€¦â€™

The current season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' appears to be full of disclosures, with contestants sharing intimate details about their life with each other and the public.

Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana Reavled in the live feed of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ that she is bisexual.

She said, “I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me.” The revelation came in response to a question from co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

Moose, on the other hand, got into a furious altercation with Milind Gaba after a below-the-belt remark about him, while Pratik has garnered a lot of notoriety in the house for his aggressive behaviour.

In addition to her sexual orientation revelation, Moose Jattana drew attention when co-contestant, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, claimed that Moose was disrespectful to her. She told fellow candidates Millind Gaba, Nishant Bhat, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, and Pratik Sehajpal that when Akshara asked her to look for Millind Gaba, Moose had casually used a vulgar word. “She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho (These Bhojpuri songs that you sing)'. She spoke like this.”

Karan Johar hosts ‘Big Boss OTT.' The candidates on the show are Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana, Shamita Shetty, and Sima Taparia.

This is the first time the reality show has included a unique digital component. With the commencement of Season 15, 'Bigg Boss OTT' will effortlessly transition to ColorsTv following the completion of the digital exclusive.