Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

Delhi-NCR news: 6 suspects of high-profile robbery in Noida held after gunfight with cops

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: From Sidharth Malhotra to Sunil Shetty, actors who played war heroes on screen

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters into new business with Brookfield and Digital Realty

10 superfoods for healthy eyesight

10 natural remedies to get rid of cold, cough

9 must-watch unconventional Bollywood films on women empowerment on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Seema Haider 2.0: Married Indian woman Anju goes to Pakistan to meet lover, but how did she enter?

AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for monsoon session, AAP demands revocation

Amit Shah says govt ready to talk on Manipur, Gyanvapi Case Update, Anurag Thakur On Oppenheimer | DNA News Wrap, July 24

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

'Inappropriate language, sexual connotations': Juhi Parmar accuses Barbie makers of misleading, pens open letter

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

During a task in Bigg Boss OTT, Bebika said that Manisha Rani’s whole career is made because of boys.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Manisha Rani broke down after Bebika slammed her during a task in which the former was playing angel while the latter was playing from team devil.

During the task, Bebika said that Manisha Rani’s whole career is made because of boys. She assassinated her character and later pushed her during the task. After which, she broke down and started crying. Seeing this, Abhishek Malhan got angry and got into a verbal spat with Bebika. He hugged Manisha, who was crying, and said that she is an angel.

Later, Bebika and Abhishek were seen having a big fight. Meanwhile, Elvish was also seen sitting with Manisha and making her feel better. Social media users also reacted to the incident, one of them twitted, “Pooja Bhatt is blind that she is unseeing Bebika pushing Manisha in the task, I think that's why she went out of the House for treatment in the morning.”

The second one said, “Bebika is such a vile woman. She is full of negativity from head to toe. Kudos to Manisha that despite taking all that shit from Bebika she is still putting on a happy face.” The third one said, “f**ing bebika pushed #ManishaRani and no one will take any f***ng stand. this is the most biased show to ever. And grandma puja didn't take any stand, flop actress. #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #AbhishekIsTheBoss #ManishaIsTheBoss #ManishaRaniinBBOTT #AbhishekBBWinner.”

Meanwhile, Falaq Naazz has been evicted from the show on housemates' votes. Soon after the eviction, Falaq joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shared her views about the journey and her disappointments. 

When asked if she regrets anything about her stint in the house, the actress said that she played the game by keeping her integrity intact. Falaq is glad that she didn't plot love to stay in the house. "I'm glad that I played the game honestly, with my real personality. I was not faking it, and neither I played a fake love angle with Avinash to stay relevant in the house or to entertain the audience." Calling it a beautiful journey, Falaq said, "Game khelti, gandh machati toh tiki rehti and waha baithi rehti sabke beech mein." 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeep Singh shelves film on Tipu Sultan after alleged abuses, threats to his family: 'As Indians, let us...'

Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD to release in May? Here is what we know

Masaan turns 8: Vicky Kaushal marks his journey with an emotional post

Ali Baba-fame Abhishek Nigam hospitalised, brother Siddharth requests fans to pray

'He is aware': Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Ajit Pawar won't become chief minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE