Bigg Boss OTT: Manisha Rani breaks down after Bebika says 'iska pura career ladko par bana hai', Abhishek Malhan reacts

During a task in Bigg Boss OTT, Bebika said that Manisha Rani’s whole career is made because of boys.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Manisha Rani broke down after Bebika slammed her during a task in which the former was playing angel while the latter was playing from team devil.

During the task, Bebika said that Manisha Rani’s whole career is made because of boys. She assassinated her character and later pushed her during the task. After which, she broke down and started crying. Seeing this, Abhishek Malhan got angry and got into a verbal spat with Bebika. He hugged Manisha, who was crying, and said that she is an angel.

Later, Bebika and Abhishek were seen having a big fight. Meanwhile, Elvish was also seen sitting with Manisha and making her feel better. Social media users also reacted to the incident, one of them twitted, “Pooja Bhatt is blind that she is unseeing Bebika pushing Manisha in the task, I think that's why she went out of the House for treatment in the morning.”

The second one said, “Bebika is such a vile woman. She is full of negativity from head to toe. Kudos to Manisha that despite taking all that shit from Bebika she is still putting on a happy face.” The third one said, “f**ing bebika pushed #ManishaRani and no one will take any f***ng stand. this is the most biased show to ever. And grandma puja didn't take any stand, flop actress. #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema #AbhishekIsTheBoss #ManishaIsTheBoss #ManishaRaniinBBOTT #AbhishekBBWinner.”

Meanwhile, Falaq Naazz has been evicted from the show on housemates' votes. Soon after the eviction, Falaq joined DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shared her views about the journey and her disappointments.

When asked if she regrets anything about her stint in the house, the actress said that she played the game by keeping her integrity intact. Falaq is glad that she didn't plot love to stay in the house. "I'm glad that I played the game honestly, with my real personality. I was not faking it, and neither I played a fake love angle with Avinash to stay relevant in the house or to entertain the audience." Calling it a beautiful journey, Falaq said, "Game khelti, gandh machati toh tiki rehti and waha baithi rehti sabke beech mein."