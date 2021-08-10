'Bigg Boss OTT': 'Indian Matchmaking' fame Sima Taparia finally enters show, questions contestants over 'connections'

This year, makers of ’Bigg Boss’ launched the show in an all-new avatar and also marked its digital debut. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ airs on Voot and is hosted by ace filmmaker Karan Johar. Ahead of the show’s premiere, a substantial buzz was created around it. A few contestants of the show were also revealed beforehand in a unique way.

As per one of the posts, Netflix’s hit series, ’Indian Matchmaking’ fame Sima Taparia was also supposed to enter the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, however, on premiere day, that did not happen. Fans were left wondering if it was just a ruse.

Two days after its launch, Sima Taparia on Tuesday (August 10) made a grand entry inside the house and surprised the other contestants. Sima, however, is not a part of the main house as she isn’t quarantined and will stay separately until her quarantine period ends.

The of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is ‘stay connected’ where every contestant had to make a connection with another person. After her entry, Sima spoke to all the ‘connections’ on the show but it was her interaction with Urfi Javed and Zeeshan Khan that caught netizens' eye.

A video of their conversation surfaced online. In the clip, Urvi asks Sima to find her a ‘rishta’ after the show to which the latter replies, “Bahar kya? Yahan koi passand nai Aya?(Why outside, you’d didn’t like anyone here?” Urvi says no. When Sima asks Urfi’s connection Zeeshan about this, he says, “Nahi samajh mein aaya hoga (She must not have liked someone that way).”

Sima then reminds says that it has only been two days since Bigg Boss OTT began, to which Zeeshan smiles and says, “Picture abhi baaki hai (It’s not over yet).”

Sima also spoke to Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhat and said they have a lot of respect and care for each other. The contestants expressed sadness as Sima couldn’t enter the house due to quarantine but also agreed that it was essential.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will air on Voot for six weeks where it will be hosted by Karan Johar and then shift to the Television version, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

The 13 celebrities who have participated in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ are Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Zeeshan khan, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana and Shamita Shetty.