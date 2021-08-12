'Bigg Boss OTT': From first nomination task to Zeeshan Khan's broken connection with Urfi Javed, details about day five!

While the audience may think that Big Boss drama couldn’t go beyond, Akshara Singh proves everyone wrong. From day one of 'Bigg Boss OTT' the contestants have been showing several sides of themselves. From being friends of all to being friends of none, the unpredictable contestants cannot stop surprising the audience.

As per the one-hour special live episode, Bigg Boss assigned a buzzer task to the contestants to break the existing connections and form new ones. Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with Urfi Javed and formed a new connection with Divya Agarwal.

The day then proceeded with the nomination task and all connections had to play together to save themselves from getting nominated. The tasks were judged by captains Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara Singh. The first task, wherein contestants had to colour the hair of their partners was won by Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba. In the second task, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana nominated themselves for the next week and were saved by this week’s nomination. Raqesh and Shamita joined Urfi voluntarily in this week’s nomination as the duo were not happy with Boss Man Pratik’s decision in a task.

We all know the strong bond between Shamita, Ridhima Pandit and Divya but it was an unusual sight today in the house where Divya bluntly said, “Please accept me the way I am” to Shamita. The reason behind this was the verbal spat between Divya and Pratik. Thankfully, there no fights over food in the house.

However, the nomination wasn’t over yet. Based on the audience’s vote, Moose (Muskan) and partner Nishant have joined the former trio for nominations this week. While the audience is still getting to know the contestants, Akshara who always presents herself as a calm, composed lady, untimely lost her patience and went all out screaming at everyone in the house and blaming all for the uncertainty that she has experienced in the last 4 days.

While the nominations and shouting continued, Bigg Boss called Pratik and Raqesh inside the confession room.. let's hope he has a solution for all the issues in the house. The real big boss journey has just begun for the contestants. Emotions are unravelling as the days go by and the journey is only going to get OTT and tough from here on. Who do you think will survive these nominations?

Who will get evicted and who will stay will be revealed on Sunday’s episode which will be hosted by Karan Johar. In a treat for viewers, ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will also be entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT house’.