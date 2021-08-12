'Bigg Boss OTT': Divya Agarwal spills the beans on marriage plans with boyfriend Varun Sood

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on Sunday (August 8) made a grand premiere on platform Voot. In a major twist, the show will air digitally for the first six weeks and will be hosted by Karan Johar. While for majority of the contestants, ’Bigg Boss OTT’ is their maiden reality show, Divya Agarwal has had her own share of reality TV drama.

Divya has participated in reality shows such as ‘Splitsvilla 10’ and MTV India’s ‘Ace of Space 1’ where she emerged as the winner. She has also hosted ‘Roadies: Real Heroes’ and MTV ‘Ace the Quarantine’. Before entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house, Divya in interaction with india.com opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Varun Sood.

When asked if Varun’s entry into the house will be her strength or weakness, Divya went with the latter. She said, “It is never a benefit because a show like Bigg Boss or any reality show, it’s about personality and about individuality. You know, at times, it is a very difficult decision to decide for yourself or for somebody whom you love. That’s always going to be there. I have already done a show with Varun and he is such a kid, I don’t want him to stress me out in the show. I want him to come and see me in the family week or for promoting one of his work.”

There were rumours that the two are set to tie the knot soon. So is the delay in their marriage due to Varun’s participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ back in May-June and now Divya’s entry in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’?

She answers, “Not really, Bigg Boss ho ya na ho, koi aur show ho ya na ho, we have certain goals that we want to finish before we get into marriage because it is a responsibility. Whatever happens after marriage, we will just accept beautifully, whatever responsibilities will come on our way and family planning and everything. So we want to get there, I think we need to be prepared outside and ek pehle ghar bnaeinge uske baad shaadi kreinge,” Divya Agarwal said.

Varun and Divya have since long been associated with MTV India which is how they met. The two have been in a relationship for quite some time now. Meanwhile, after airing on Voot for six weeks, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will shift to its TV version, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will be hosted by Salman Khan.