'Bigg Boss OTT' Day 9: Massive fights between contestants to the whole house getting nominated, know details

Can a day go in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house without the contestants having a go at each other? Definitely not. Day nine of the controversial reality show started with Neha Bhasin being miffed with Pratik Sehajpal because his ‘group’ gave them the ‘Tata and Bata’ tags.

Day 2 of the nomination task -Bigg Boss Panchayat - was just about to begin and Pratik started arguing with the boss man and boss lady Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat on basic hygiene as the former co-incidentally left a mug of water.

Pratik kept screaming at Shamita, who all that while mimicked him. A little while later, Pratik’s connection, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh also locked horns with Shamita and later singer Neha Bhasin also joined their fight.

Akshara once again brought up the ‘English’ issue that she has been using against Shamita since day one. She again attacked the actress that she is using the language to act superior over others. This led to a spat between Neha and her connection Milind Gaba where the former lamented that the latter does not stand up for her during any arguments in the house.

The nomination task continued with the boss man, boss lady and the new 'panches' were Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana. The four had to unanimously select which connection was the weakest in the house.

This one decision led to multiple fights between the contestants. Pratik and Zeeshan Khan had a problem with each other stepping into other people’s matters and in anger, Pratik smashed his water bottle to the ground. Later, Ridhima Pandit, who had a nasty verbal spat with Pratik on day eight also jumped in and the fight only got uglier.

Ridhima and Karan indulged in a heated argument with Pratik as he was calling their best friend Raqesh – Spineless. Coming back to the nomination task, in round three of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose and Nishant couldn’t reach to any conclusion to choose the weakest connection in the house between Neha – Milind and Akshara – Pratik resulting in the whole house getting nominated as a punishment by Bigg Boss.

Raqesh and Pratik then both broke down after their fight and were consoled by other teammates. Towards the end of the episode, Pratik apologised to Raqesh and even Ridhima and clear their misunderstanding.

Towards the end Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty also tried to clear their misunderstanding, however, matters only got worse leading to the former shedding tears in isolation.

Zeeshan Khan could be heart talking that the contestants are acting all warm and nice towards each other as they are all nominated and will be back to normal once they get a task. Well, will they? Only time will tell.