'Bigg Boss OTT' Day 8: Nomination task breaks house into two, housemates fight over basic chores

Is it possible for contestants to go a day without fights in the Bigg Boss OTT house? Not really! Well, on the eighth day of their journey, contestants couldn’t control their anger and were seen fighting about basic hygiene and group-ism during tasks.

The day started with a nomination task - Bigg Boss Panchayat, where boss lady and boss man of the house Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had to give certain tags to the connections in the house. Each round would be judged by a connection team, which were termed as the panchayats.

The first round was to determine which connection jodi was the most ‘kamchor’ and the panchayats were Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal. After asking the other contestants about their opinion, they unanimously named Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana as the most ‘kamchor’ jodi. As the viewers disagreed with the team’s decision, Zeeshan and Divya ended up getting nominated.

During the first round, a massive fight broke out between Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal which had to be intervened by other contestants. After a war of words, Pratik called Ridhima mentally ill and asked her to get herself checked. This triggered Ridhima who then claimed that Pratik was bullying her.

In the second round of the nomination task, Ridhima and Karan Nath were the panchayats who along with Shamita and Raqesh had to decide with connection jodi was the most unhygienic in the house. After a heated discussion between the housemates, they again named Nishant and Moose which was again not agreed upon by the viewers, hence leading to the nomination of Ridhima and Karan.

During this round, a disagreement between Neha Bhasin and Pratik over her cups and shoes led to a rift in their newly blessed friendship. The fights did not end here. Later, while Shamita was working in the kitchen, Akshara’s questions irked her to the extent where a fight ensued between the two ladies.

They took potshots at each other were Shamita mentioned how Akshara was always bringing up ‘English’ to start a spat with her. Meanwhile, as per the live stream, in the round 3 Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose and Nishant couldn’t reach to any conclusion to choose the weakest connection in the house between Neha – Milind and Akshara – Pratik, resulting in the whole house getting nominated as a punishment by Bigg Boss.