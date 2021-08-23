‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Day 15: Hina Khan's task causes petty arguments among housemates

Hina Khan, a former contestant on ‘Bigg Boss,' appeared as a guest on ‘Bigg Boss OTT.' The actress, dressed in a sequin saree, greeted the competitors and explained that she was there to give them an task.

The task was to determine who the participants believe should be kicked out of the house. Foam was sprayed on the people they named.

In another challenge, Hina requested people to choose between Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal who is the most ‘phattu’ (coward). As a result, both received an equal amount of votes.

In between the task and even after Hina’s exist, housemates started to argue with each other in order to defend themselves.

The second week of 'Bigg Boss OTT' came to an end. Karan Johar's 'Sunday Ka Vaar' premieres as the week draws to a conclusion.

Last week, Urfi Javed was the first to leave the house, and now Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath have also been eliminated.

The candidates were overwhelmed with emotion as the two exited. Watching them depart, according to Karan Johar, it hurts his heart. Karan and Ridhima were the most popular couple in the house.

Karan Johar hosts ‘Big Boss OTT.' The candidates on the show are Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, Zeeshan Khan, Milind Gaba, Pratik Sehajpal, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Urfi Javed, Divya Agarwal, Akshaya Singh, Muskan Jattana and Shamita Shetty.

This is the first time a special digital section has been included to the reality show. With the premiere of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss,' the show will seamlessly transition to ColorsTv following the completion of the digital exclusive.