'Bigg Boss OTT' Day 11: Pratik Sehajpal destroys house property, Zeeshan Khan-Divya Agarwal become new captains

‘Bigg Boss’ is synonymous with nasty fights between contestants. While day 10 of the reality show was calmer, day 10 compensated for all the madness. The episode started with the contestants trying to survive with their punishment of no cooking gas.

As the captaincy task continued, Pratik Sehajpal, who was eliminated from the task yesterday, started destroying the property of the house and claimed that playing nicely is not entertaining enough.

Soon a fight ensued between Pratik and Raqesh, who the former said took an unfair decision in the task and is not doing his bossman duties properly. Pratik not only threw the task furniture in the swimming pool but also refused to accept his punishment given by Raqesh.

Angered by Pratik’s behaviour, Zeeshan Khan tried to stop him from throwing things in the pool and the two had a massive fight which later escalates during the fight as the two got physical and pushed each other. Pratik claimed that Zeeshan hit him while the latter said that Pratik had no business interring in a task he was eliminated from.

It got to the point where Pratik could be heard saying, “Chappal fek ke marunga (Will hit with a slipper).”

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Akshara Singh also fought over food where the actress again brought up her ‘illiteracy’ issue that she keeps throwing at the housemates. Annoying by her behaviour, Neha also fought back.

As the task continued, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana got out from the race for captaincy. Milind Gaba spoke rudely to her connection Milind Gaba which angered the singer and she left the task midway. She, however, later continued the task only to loose and Zeeshan Khan-Divya Agarwal were made the new boss man and boss lady of the house.

As the day ended, Bigg Boss told contestants that for the second day in a row, viewers found their performance as ‘theek-thaak’ (so-so). As a punishment, Bigg Boss decided to cut the house’s gas connection for a day more.

Later, Zeeshan, Shamita, Raqesh and Divya could be heard taunting Pratik and said that breaking things in the house is not called entertainment. Well, the day was full of drama and over-the-top fights and only time will till how Zeeshan and Divya will perform as the new boss man and boss lady.