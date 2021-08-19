'Bigg Boss OTT' Day 10: No fight between contestant leads to them getting a big punishment - WATCH

Day 10 in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ house was probably the calmest since the reality show started as there were no fights and no one cried too. Unbelievable! Isn’t it? The episode started with Shamita Shetty making truce with Divya Agarwal and said they should start afresh, however, the latter refused to let go of the issue.

As it was time to choose the new boss man and boss lady of the house, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to select on the team which they did not want to contest for the captaincy. The housemates unanimously selected Raqesh Bapat and Shamita who are currently the boss man and boss lady. They subsequently became the ‘sanchalaks’.

In the task, contestants had to make initials of the team which they wanted to evict from the race for captaincy with domino bars painted by them. In the first round, Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal got voted out and in the second round Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got out.

The remaining teams i.e, Neha Bhasin-Milind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan-Divya and Nishant Bhat-Moose Jattana will further continue for the captaincy. Nishant and Moose had a miscommunication during the task which led to a minor tiff between them.

Neha also got a little upset with Prateek and claimed he is not a good friend as he only talks to her during tasks and otherwise is with Akshara. Akshara on the other hand seemed a little pissed with Pratik because of his friendship with Neha. Woah!

Since the episode started on a fun note and did not witness any massive fights, Bigg Boss told the contestants that the viewers found their performance as ‘theek-thaak’ (so-so). As a punishment for their lack-lustre and fight-less day, Bigg Boss took away the house’s gas connection for the next day and said it will be available for only four hours. Have a look.

As per the live stream, Pratik was back at his usual antics of instigating and fighting with the housemates and also meddled with the captaincy task, from which he had already been eliminated.