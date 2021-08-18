'Bigg Boss OTT': Akshara Singh calls Shamita Shetty 'besharam aurat', says she is 'my mother's age' - watch

Every year the ‘Bigg Boss’ house turns into a battleground for contestants and this season is no exception. There has been a rift between Akshara Singh and Shamita Shetty since day one and it has only become worse with each passing day. Shetty, however, found support from actress Kashmera Shah who slammed Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana, Pratik Sehajpal and Akshara for age-shaming the actress.

During their fights, the Bhojpuri actress had always pointed out how Shamita resorts to speaking English in the house to feel superior. During a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Akshara and Shamita had a fight over a container of salt, when the former once again brought up the ‘English’ issue.

Speaking in Hindi, Akshara said, “You show off your English and hound others,” to which Shamita replied, "It doesn't matter what language I speak in, you get on my nerves.” As the matter got heated between the two, Shamita could be heard telling Raqesh that it is Akshara who always brings up ‘English’ in a fight and is insecure with herself.

"I am not your servant," Shamita yelled at Akshara, and later, while speaking privately with Raqesh, she said, "Whenever I say something to her, she starts attacking me." During the fight, Akshara loses her temper and says, “Maa ki umar ki hai, itna tameez nai hai kissise kaise baat karna hai? Bohot badi battameez aurat hai ye. (Shamita is of my mother’s age, doesn’t she know how to talk to someone? She is a very ill-mannered woman).”

Taking to her Twitter, Kashmera shared snippets from the episode where Nishant, Moose, Pratik and Akshara were making fun of Shamita and slammed them publicly. She also said that she now dislikes the four of them.

“Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates,” Kashmera tweeted.

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

In another tweet, she wrote, “Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool.”

Darling #akshara agar @ShamitaShetty ma Ke umar ki hain toh main yeh janna chahti hoon kya tum Ghar pe apne ma se bhi aisi batameezi se baat karti ho?Ab kahan gayi aapko sabhyata? Not cool #ageist @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ @TheShilpaShetty @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/kuxz6AmVGE — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 18, 2021

Previously, Akshara had also called Shamita 'maasi (aunty)’ to insult her. While having an interaction with now-eliminated Urfi Javed, the two made fun of Shamita’s age. “Apne season mein toh haar ke hi gayi na, kya kar liya (she couldn't do anything in her season)."

Shamita Shetty had participated in ‘Bigg Boss 3’ but left the show in a month to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s wedding.