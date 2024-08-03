Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul says she was 'most targeted' contestant: 'Ranvir Shorey is a...' | Exclusive

Sana Makbul admits that she was disheartened by the host Anil Kapoor for being 'too harsh' on her. Sana also confesses that she would not like to meet Ranvir Shorey after the show for this reason.

After surviving 42 days inside the Bigg Boss house, facing mean comments from the housemates, and being targeted even by the host, actress Sana Makbul won Bigg Boss OTT 3. After lifting the winner's trophy, Sana joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation.

Summarising her journey, Sana recalls how she was mocked, ridiculed, and insulted by her housemates, including Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. "I took everything positively, even if I was called 'selfish', 'naagin' by others. Selfish lag rahi hoon toh lag rahi hoon, woh aapka point of view. I've been very true to myself. Mujhe pata hai main kya hoon aur kyun hoon (If I am looking selfish then so be it, that is your point of view. I am being very true to myself. I know what I am).

Sana admits that she was disheartened by the show's host, Anil Kapoor, being harsh on her during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She adds, "I was the most targeted person on Weekend Ka Vaar. Mere pe itne waar hue hai (I was attacked). The first week was about 'convenience ki dosti'. The third Weekend Ka Vaar was very low for me, I just put a shield, and couldn't understand what Anil sir said. I started questioning my friends- Vishal Pandey, and Naezy, as they were judging my friendship, loyalty, and priorities."

Throughout the season, she and Ranvir Shorey were at loggerhead. Sana agrees that Ranvir is a 'bully' who doesn't take others opinions. Sana asserts, "Yeh unka motto hai, 'suno toh meri suno, warna kisi ki nahi'. But unke aage koi ladki sunana chahe toh woh nahi sunege (This is his motto, 'If you want to listen, then listen to me, otherwise no one else'. But if a girl wants to express her views, he will not listen)."

Last week, Sana said she would not like to meet Ranvir after the show. Does Sana still stand by her words? "I still stand by my words. Though, I've said 'peace out' to him, If he still wants to hold a grudge against me, then I would not like to meet him." At last, Sana also agrees that Ranvir does get scared by headstrong women, "Of course, I do feel that."

