Television

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 3 came to an end on Friday as actress Sana Makbul beat rapper Naezy to be crowned winner

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 12:03 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh
Sana Makbul is the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3
Bringing an end to five weeks of drama, fights, and controversies, Bigg Boss OTT 3 came to a close on Friday, August 2. In a grand finale held in Mumbai, host Anil Kapoor crowned a new winner just before midnight. Actress Sana Makbul emerged victorious after she polled the highest number of votes from the audience, beating rapper Naezy in close finish.

Five finalists had entered the grand finale, which was studded with all evicted contestants, past inmates, and Bollywood stars to boot. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promoted their film Stree 2, while other contestants and finalists performed on stage. Amid all this, the evictions continued. Content creator Kritika Malik was the first finalist to be evicted, followed by Sai Ketan Rao. Fan favourite Ranvir Shorey made it to the top three but went no further, becoming the next evicted finalist. This left the top two – rapper Naezy and actress Sana Makbul.

Untitled-design-2024-08-02-T235337-921

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT, the streaming companion of Bigg Boss, had a mixed reaction among the audiences. It all started when Salman Khan, the long-time host of Bigg Boss, chose not to return as the host for the OTT version. He was replaced by Anil Kapoor, whom not many viewers liked. The contestants and the tasks were also criticised. While the inclusion of the polygamous throuple Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Payal Malik was a bone of contention throughout, the lack of competitive tasks on the show was also something many viewers criticised.

Other aspects like indiscriminate evictions and an apparent bias from Bigg Boss were also some of fans’ complaints. However, the show’s makers and streaming platform JioCinema have called the season a resounding success, claiming that the viewership figures of the season are higher than the previous one, which was hosted by fan favourite Salman Khan.

The end to Bigg Boss OTT means that the countdown to the main event – Bigg Boss 18 – has begun. While the makers have not revealed a start date but it is heavily favoured to return to the small screen by October.

