Popular social media content creator Sana Sultan, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Mohammad Wazid in Madinah, Saudi Arabia last week. She surprised her followers as she shared the stunning photos of their wedding ceremony on her Instagram.

On Monday, November 11, when Sana interacted with paparazzi in Mumbai, she revealed why she kept her marriage secret. In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Sana said, "It didn't happen all of a sudden. I always believed keep it private till its permanent. Whenever something is too beautiful, it's kept in private because of the nazar. Jab nikaah hota hai, tab aap logon ko batao, usse pehle mat batao (When you get married, then you should tell others, not before that)."

Last week, when Sana announced her wedding on Instagram, she wrote, "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place—Madinah—beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my "Vitamin W". From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith."

"What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure—Halal. In today’s world, where such choices might seem rare, especially for someone like me with a modern outlook, we stood firm. We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace. From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness. I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar", she further added.

Meanwhile, talking about Anil Kapoor-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3, the show was won by actress Sana Makbul. She defeated Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, and Naezy in the Grand Finale. The other famous contestants in the show were Deepak Chaurasia, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Lovekesh Kataria among others.

