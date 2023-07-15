Headlines

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

Confirmed! Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan to make a pan-India debut in in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha — Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Unprecedented twist: Rabbit stuns internet in epic battle against massive snake, viral video

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

10 cricketers who own luxurious restaurants

Expensive cars of Elvish Yadav 

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Cyclone Biparjoy to become 'very severe cyclonic storm,' IMD issues alert for these states

DNA | Exclusive ground report from Gita Press

DNA: Why Is Manipur Burning? What Is The Tribal Protest About?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif set couple goals as they jet off for vacation ahead of her birthday - Watch

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Here's why Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz might get schooled by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the week comes to an end, Weekend Ka Vaar nears, curiosity builds among the contestants as well the audience as to who will face Salman Khan’s anger this week. This week saw the entry of two wildcards and one of them, Elvish Yadav, not only kept the audience entertained but also the contestants. 

Bebika Dhurve, who has been facing Salman’s anger for the last two times was quite calm this week and showed the fun side of her. So who might get schooled this week? 

For the unversed, Manisha Rani became the captain of the house this week. The actress, however, has been facing difficulties in her captaincy as some of the contestants are not obeying to her instructions. Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev are among those who are giving her a hard time. 

Jiya Shankar can be seein arguing with the captain, refusing to do her duties just to take revenge on her for not implying the same behavior during her captaincy. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz too were not listening to the captain’s instructions and despite her saying multiple times, Avinash didn’t get up to do his work ‘properly’ and in the end, she had to do it on her own. 

All of this made Manisha Rani a soft target for the contestants. Salman Khan, in earlier seasons too has schooled contestants for not obeying to captain. So, Jiya, Avinash, and Falaq too might face his anger. 

Not only this, but Recently, Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jiya Shankar for her self-centered behavior and backstabbing personality. Jiya might be questioned about the same in this Weekend Ka Vaar. 

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The reality television game show is hosted by Salman Khan and commenced on June 17. Last week, Salman Khan revealed that the show has been extended by two weeks which left the contestants excited and worried at the same time. This week, except for Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar, all the contestants are nominated and it will be interesting to see who will exit the show.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

UK woman claims botched hair extensions left her bald; here's how can you protect your hair

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Ashwin creates history, Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal close at 80/0

SBI FD vs Post Office Term Deposit Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns in 5 year tenure

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE