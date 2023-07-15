Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Here's why Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz might get schooled by Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar.

As the week comes to an end, Weekend Ka Vaar nears, curiosity builds among the contestants as well the audience as to who will face Salman Khan’s anger this week. This week saw the entry of two wildcards and one of them, Elvish Yadav, not only kept the audience entertained but also the contestants.

Bebika Dhurve, who has been facing Salman’s anger for the last two times was quite calm this week and showed the fun side of her. So who might get schooled this week?

For the unversed, Manisha Rani became the captain of the house this week. The actress, however, has been facing difficulties in her captaincy as some of the contestants are not obeying to her instructions. Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev are among those who are giving her a hard time.

Jiya Shankar can be seein arguing with the captain, refusing to do her duties just to take revenge on her for not implying the same behavior during her captaincy. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz too were not listening to the captain’s instructions and despite her saying multiple times, Avinash didn’t get up to do his work ‘properly’ and in the end, she had to do it on her own.

All of this made Manisha Rani a soft target for the contestants. Salman Khan, in earlier seasons too has schooled contestants for not obeying to captain. So, Jiya, Avinash, and Falaq too might face his anger.

Not only this, but Recently, Pooja Bhatt lashed out at Jiya Shankar for her self-centered behavior and backstabbing personality. Jiya might be questioned about the same in this Weekend Ka Vaar.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

The reality television game show is hosted by Salman Khan and commenced on June 17. Last week, Salman Khan revealed that the show has been extended by two weeks which left the contestants excited and worried at the same time. This week, except for Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar, all the contestants are nominated and it will be interesting to see who will exit the show.