Bigg Boss OTT 2: Twitter ships, calls Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan ‘cute’ as she says ‘we would be cuddling if…’

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's 'cute' conversation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has fans shipping them and calling them 'AbhiYa'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan, a popular YouTuber who is also known as Fukra Insaan is currently locked in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and is entertaining the audience. The YouTuber’s new connection with actress Jiya Shankar in the house is being loved by the fans and some are even shipping the duo since the actress has said that they would’ve been cuddling if they wouldn’t have got into a fight on the first day itself.

A small clip from the latest episode is going viral on social media wherein Jiya Shankar can be seen telling Abhishek Malhan’s qualities that she likes and dislikes. In the video, Jiya can be heard saying, “There has been a lot of change. My perspective towards him changed. He is a completely different person in reality than what I thought about him. He seems like a really nice person. He is very chill. I can vibe with him. What I don’t like about him, is he judged me quickly on stage because of that there was a wall between us on the first day and we were put on the same bed?”

To this, Jad Hadid replied, “So if there would be no wall, you would hug each other.” Jiya agreed with him and said, “yaa we would be cuddling if that incident didn’t happen.”

The two were even seen having fun with each other in the house, walking while holding hands and Jiya Shankar was also seen playing with Abhishek’s Malhan’s hair. Their new bond is being loved by the audience who have started shopping for them and tagged them as AbhiYa.

The video surfaced on Twitter and fans couldn’t stop adoring their bond. One of the tweets read, “they are too cute.” Another fan tweeted, “not trying to ship them as a couple but i think they could be v good friends, their sense of humor and vibes are similar. Jiya ko bacha lo bhai, I wanna see more of their friendship.” Another wrote, “it’s meant to be it will be, nothing just babies in their own world, here comes AbhiYa on day 5.” “Their conversation is so cute, these guys are growing together. Its pleasure to my eyes to watch them.” Another wrote, “they look soo good together.”

Meanwhile, Jiya Shankar is one of the contestants who is nominated this week. Other than her, Bebika and Palak, and Avinash are also nominated. However, fans want to see more of Jiya and Abhishek and are rooting for them. Maniesh Paul will be joining Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka War.

