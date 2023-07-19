Bigg Boss OTT 2: These 6 contestants including wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia nominated for eviction this week

Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt get save from nomination this week.

Bigg Boss OTT has entered its fifth week and recently saw the entry of two wildcards, Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia whose presence has created a stir in the house. Last week, no eviction was announced and this week 6 contestants are nominated.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, an intriguing nomination task took place wherein Bigg Boss gave each contestant a locket with other housemates' pictures and allowed the contestants to openly influence each other’s decisions. Manisha Rani was saved from the eviction as she was the captain this week. Bebika Dhurve got Pooja Bhatt's photo locket, Pooja got Bebika's photo locket, Jad Hadid got Jiya Shankar's photo locket, Falaq Naazz got Elvish Yadav’s photo locket, Avinash Sachdev got Aashika Bhatia's photo locket, Aashika got Jad's photo locket, Jiya got Abhishek Malhan's locket, Elvish got Avinash's locket and Abhishek got Falaq's photo locket.

Only 6 contestants were allowed to nominate for the task. The nominated contestant had to sit infront of the lion’s face kept in the activity area and the red liquid was poured on them. Falaq Naazz nominated Elvish Yadav, and Jad Hadid nominated Jiya Shankar which came as a surprise to the actress. Avinash Sachdev nominated Aashika Bhatia, Aashika nominated Jad, Elvish nominated Avinash and Abhishek Malhan nominated Falaq.

The contestants saved this week are Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. It will be interesting to see whose journey will come to an end this Weekend Ka Vaar.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show commenced on June 17 and the show is reported to be concluded on August 13 and 14. The actor’s absence in the last Weekend Ka Vaar had fans speculating if he quit the show after his photo holding a cigarette in hand while hosting the show got viral. However, according to reports, the actor will be seen hosting this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar and it will be interesting to see who will face his anger.

