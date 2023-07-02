Search icon
BB OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt for mocking Abhishek Malhan's family over his 'upbringing' - Watch

The 'Vaar' of Salman Khan continues, and he calls out Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz for making personal remarks against Abhishek Malhan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Still of Falaq Naazz and Salman Khan from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: The Weekend Ka Vaar continues, and the host Salman Khan calls out the entire house maintaining double standards. Later, Salman calls out Pooja Bhatt and Falaq Naazz over their behaviour in the house. At first, Salman takes a sarcastic dig at Falaq, saying that she has the most difficult duty in the house- to maintain the existence of Pooja Bhatt and to translate everything the veteran actress says into Hindi. 

In the house, there have been multiple instances when Pooja and Falaq questioned Abhishek's upbringing, making personal remarks about him and his family. Khan asks Falaq and Pooja why they are only questioning Abhishek's behaviour, and ignoring Avinash Sachdev's mannerisms with other housemates. Khan says they both have selected Malhan as their soft target while overlooking Avinash's ill behaviour and mistreatment of others. 

Watch the video

On Saturday, Salman slammed Jad Hadid for his indecent behaviour with Bebika Dhurve with strong words. Khan criticised him for the last two incidents. The actor-host further stated said that such indecent behaviour is unacceptable in Dubai or GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), and he could have been imprisoned for the same. Khan even scolded Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naaz, and Avinash Sachdev for not calling out Jad for his mistake.

Salman schooled Hadid and called his attitude towards Bebika insensible. He asked the model to apologise before Bebika, the housemates, and the entire country. Jad felt ashamed when Salman asked him about his daughter, and stated that as a father of a four-year-old, his actions were irresponsible and distasteful. Jad broke down and apologised to Bebika, other housemates, Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss audience, and the people of India. As far as the nominations are concerned, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek, and Akanksha Puri are nominated for eviction. 

