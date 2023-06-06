Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan replaces Karan Johar as host, here's when it will start streaming on JioCinema

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo/JioCinema Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the controversial reality show, streamed on Voot from August 2021 to September 2021, and now after nearly two years, the streaming giant JioCinema has officially announced the second season titled Bigg Boss OTT 2 with Salman Khan replacing filmmaker Karan Johar as the host.

The OTT giant shared the announcement video with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star dancing to the new anthem of Bigg Boss OTT with the caption, "Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap (This time, you are going to thrash them and save them as well). Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2."

With Salman Khan as the host, the upcoming season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more engaging than ever before, while offering viewers a double dose of drama, gossip, and fights, all streaming for free. With his magnetic screen presence and charismatic hosting style, the superstar will surely take the over-the-top version to new heights of excitement, drama, and entertainment. The Bharat star has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season on Colors TV for the last thirteen years.

Bigg Boss OTT was won by Divya Agarwal defeating Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the Grand Finale. Pratik chose to go directly to Bigg Boss 15, while Nishant and Shamita also participated in the television reality show. The three of them also reached the Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale, which was won by Tejasswi Prakash.

The first season lasted 42 days. The contestants and the duration of the second season haven't been finalised yet. Also, it has not been announced yet if the participants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be given direct entry into Bigg Boss 17.



READ | Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos