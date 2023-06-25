Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan questions Pooja Bhatt as Jiya Shankar, Aaliya confess to being scared of her

Still of Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt from Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates: Salman Khan continues schooling contestants with Weekend Ka Vaar, and he even gives a reality check to Pooja Bhatt. In the new promo, Salman Khan asks who are the contestants who are afraid of Pooja Bhatt. Jiya Shankar raises her hand, and says, "Mujhe woh bahut dominating lagti hai. Mujhe nahi pata woh kis tarike se react karenge, agar main unhe kuch bol du. (I found her very dominating. I don't know how will she react if I ask her something)." Then Aaliya also raises her hand and confirms that she also gets intimidated by Bhatt's presence.

When Salman asks Pooja to share her views on Jiya and Aaliya, the latter says, "Agar yeh dono darte hai, aur baki gharwale nahi darte, toh dono jo hai, woh hume dikha nahi rahe ki woh kya hai (If they both are scared, and the rest of the housemates aren't, then maybe they are hiding the true trait of their personality)."

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 took place on Saturday, and as expected, the host Salman Khan dropped some harsh, brutal truth bombs on contestants such as Abhihsek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, and Aaliya Siddiqui. Khan schooled Akanksha for setting a false narrative against Bebika Dhruve. Salman asked Puri why she was consistently shaming Bebika, calling her dangerous, questioning her sanity, and mental health, and suggesting a medical check-up for her. The host slammed Akanksha for spreading lies about Bebika and supported the latter. Khan told Puri, "Aapki yeh chugliyaan lagane ki, aur yeh false narrative set karni ki aadat ghar ke andar bhi hai, aur bahar bhi hai. Aur unnecessary jhoota narrative dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. If you think that Bebika will hurt you, then you are wrong."

Then, Salman called out Aaliya Siddiqui for being a crybaby and discussing her past relationship and failed marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui before the housemates. Tonight, one of the four nominated contestants- Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev, will be eliminated from the house.