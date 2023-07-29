Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan might school Bebika Dhurve this Weekend Ka Vaar; here’s why

Bebika Dhurve might taste Salman Khan's anger on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Another week full of drama has come to an end and with this, the fear of getting schooled by Salman Khan surrounds the contestants of the house. This week saw many fun tasks including the ticket to finale and the devil angel task and much more drama.

This week while most of the contestants were seen playing the game calmly, there was one contestant who made netizens furious with her ‘inappropriate’ behaviour. It’s none other than Bebika Dhurve.

As the week started, Bebika Dhurve was seen getting indulged in a fight with Manisha Rani. That’s not it, she not only character assassinated Manisha but also pushed her several times so hard that she even fell once and Abhishek Malhan had to support her.

During the Devil Angel task, Bigg Boss divided the house into two groups. The devil's side included Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev whereas The angel's side included Aashika Bhatia, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid and Pooja Bhatt the sanchalak. The angels were expected to follow specific rules, such as not crying, raising their voices, or getting angry and The Devil team had to make the angel team break those rules.

During the task, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani got into a heated argument after Bebika pushed Manisha. Bebika brought up past issues with Manisha, accusing her of using foul language and mistreating her. She also claimed that Manisha only hangs out with boys and chases after them. Manisha still denied these allegations and tried to hug Bebika, however, she aggressively pushed Manisha Rani again causing her to break down.

Abhishek Malhan was seen supporting Manisha Rani and taking a stand against Bebika Dhurve’s aggressive behaviour. After the task, Pooja Bhatt announced the devil team as the winner as Manisha Rani broke down into tears and the team was awarded a pizza party.

Not only this, during the ticket to finale task, Abhishek Malhan was seen supporting Elvish Yadav and for that, he kept stealing the pearls and toys from Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar’s shops. However, Bebika took it personally and she was seen fuming in anger. When Abhishek Malhan and Avinash Sachdev were fighting over a disagreement in the task, Bebika was seen interfering and saying ‘Mai tera muh tod dungi (i’ll break your face),” and ‘tu bahar miliyo (you meet me outside),” to Abhishek Malhan.

Though Bebika Dhurve was still well-behaved in the last two weeks, her behavior this week fumed netizens who demanded strict action against her for continuously pushing Manisha Rani in the name of the task. Since being physical is not allowed in the Bigg Boss house, it will be interesting to see if Salman Khan schools Bebika for her actions and take strict action against her or not.

Nominated contestants this week

As far as Nominations are concerned, this week only Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia are nominated to get evicted from the house. It will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on June 17 and though it was scheduled to be a six-week show, it was extended by two weeks looking at the show’s popularity. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be joined by Kaalkoot leads Vijay Varma and Shweta Tripathi who will be bringing fun challenges for the contestants.

