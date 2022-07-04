Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ranveer Singh NOT hosting reality show's upcoming season

Ranveer Singh/Instagram

It has been widely rumoured that superstar Ranveer Singh is going to host the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Now, it has been confirmed that this news is entirely untrue as reliable sources close to the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor have denied this information vehemently.

A trade source says, “This is absolutely untrue. It’s not fact-checked and nothing is brewing in this regard. Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time.”

Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of the reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan on national television. The OTT version of the show streams on Voot Select.

It has been reported that the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director will not return for the next season as he is busy completing his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with mom-to-be Alia Bhatt. Also featuring Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan, the film is set to release in cinemas on February 10, 2023.



Before Ranveer Singh, it was rumoured that the lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who became a couple inside Bigg Boss 15, will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, with all these reports, it would be interesting to see who would host the second season of the reality show.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT and popular choreographer Nishant Bhat, who is currently in Cape Town shooting deadly stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, stood in second place. From Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehajpal entered the main house from the first day itself and the trio even reached the finale in both the shows.