Puneet Superstar's Instagram account blocked, furious fans blame MC Stan's followers: 'Dil se bura laga bhai'

Puneet Superstar fans are blaming MC Stan's followers for mass-reporting the former's Instagram account.

Social media influencer Prakash Kumar, aka Puneet Superstar's Instagram account, has been blocked, and his followers are furious and miffed. With 23 posts, Puneet Superstar's Insta account has over 3 million followers, and he was following 23 people. Puneet fans have taken their concern about the block to Twitter and blamed rapper MC Stan's fans for it. As per Puneet's fans' MC Stan's fans have reported his account due to the ongoing brawl between the two.

For the unversed, MC Stan, who appeared on Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a panellist, remarked on Puneet Superstar's content and called it 'cringe-worthy' in front of the influencer. After Puneet took an exit, he took a jibe at Stan and criticised his songs as 'abusive'. Even he called Bigg Boss 16 winner 'keeda-makoda'. Last week, Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, “do you all agree with MC stan?” In the clip, he can be seen saying that he can’t abuse mothers and sister like MC Stan do in his videos. One of the social media users, “He is right. Mc star is chapri.” The second one said, “MC Stan total chhapri hai, no talent only bakwas.” The third one said, “Chahe Carry Minati ho ya koi Punit superstar sabko publicity ke liye MC Stan ka naam he Lena padta hai MC Stan ki vajah sehe inke dukaan chalti Hai.”

Watch the video

Puneet fans believe that MC Stan's fans have mass-reported his account, due to which his Instagram account got blocked. A netizen wrote, "Highly Reports On #puneetsuperstar. Account From #MCStanArmy." Another netizen wrote, "@PuneetSuper’s account hacked or what? Not able to see in Instagram." An internet user wrote, "Puneet fans bol rahe the. Stan fans Stan k comments me defend karne koi nahi aara hai etc etc. Jab aap log bhok rahe the ..tab #MCStanArmy main problem ko zad se ukhad k fekne ka kaam kar rahi thi. Silent ho k muh pe tamacha marna hamne #MCStan se shikha hai."

Here are the reactions

#puneetsuperstar

Lord Ke Saath Bht Galat Hua pic.twitter.com/EqjZA5lCm7 — India Our Home (@IndiaOurHome1) July 28, 2023

who told u STAN fans reported ?? we have more better job . other than reporting that cringe ass dude

go get some mud in ur face #MCStan #puneetsuperstar https://t.co/aDMsM5iQiq — NAvAneeth 07 (@NAvAneeth072) July 27, 2023

For the unversed, Puneet Superstar was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within a few hours of premiere due to his misbehaviour and housemates' votes.