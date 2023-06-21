Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar makes this shocking statement on Salman Khan’s love life after being eliminated

Puneet Superstar makes shocking statement on Salman Khan's love life

The new season of Bigg Boss OTT has begun and contestants have started making bonds and groups in the house. Not only this but within just 24 hours of the show, a contestant was also evicted from the house. Puneet Superstar, social media influencer known for his comic videos, was eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after he smeared toothpaste on himself despite a warning from Bigg Boss. Now, after his eviction, he came live and made a shocking statement on Salman Khan’s love life.

At the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan asked Puneet Superstar about not having a girlfriend, the social media influencer has now reacted to it after getting evicted from the house. He said in Hindi, “I want to say to Salman Khan, does he have a girlfriend? One comes another goes. So i want to say that Salman Khan is also single and I am also single.”

He also talked about his first meeting with Salman Khan at the premiere of the show and said that Salman got ‘nervous’ after seeing him. He said, “Salman Khan was also nervous after seeing me on stage. Earlier he was talking with the other contestants but when I came, he might have thought what mad person or talented person has come and that’s why he was silently standing there and he directly showed me the way to the house’s entrance.”

Puneet Superstar also slammed MC Stan who was one of the panelists on the show after coming out of the Bigg Boss house in a recent video and said, “Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai. Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega (Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download the Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star).”

After entering the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house started putting toothpaste on his face, pouring floor cleaner on his head, and allegedly, even leaving skid marks on the toilet seat. All of this left everyone in the house frustrated and this led to Bigg Boss asking the contestants if they would like to adjust with him, to which the majority of contestants voted against and Puneet was booted out of the house.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Puneet Superstar will be making a return on Salman Khan’s show on the weekend and even his fans are demanding his return to the house.

Read Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after being eliminated from Salman Khan's show