Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after being eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Puneet took to his Instagram, where he started a rant against the show, and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:52 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after being eliminated from Salman Khan's show
Credit: Puneet-MC Stan/Instagram

Puneet Superstar, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show `Bigg Boss OTT 2`, went on a rant on social media and even called names to `Bigg Boss 16` winner MC Stan.

Puneet took to his Instagram, where he started a rant against the show and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode. In the video, Puneet said in Hindi, "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu sa**e keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai."

"Toh tum log saa** nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega." For the unversed, social media influencer and content creator Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar has been evicted from the house, within a few hours of the grand premiere for his rude behaviour and for destroying Bigg Boss property. Soon after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT ended, the live feed cameras captured how Puneet was wasting two family pack toothpaste tubes in the bathroom. He took the tubes and applied the paste on his face, claiming that he daily does it to maintain his skin.

Puneet continued to make huge claims stating that he is not concerned with Bigg Boss, and that he is giving TRP to the show. The taskmaster asked everyone to gather around the living area, and he slammed Puneet for damaging Bigg Boss' property. He even warned Puneet, that if he continued with his behaviour, he will be eliminated from the house. Even after Bigg Boss' warning, Puneet was unapologetic for his behaviour, and he further added that Bigg Boss can throw him out of the house, as he's least concerned about it. Puneet was recorded live saying, "Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tum logo ko mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain." (With inputs from IANS)

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Heatwave alert: IMD issues warning for several states including UP, Bihar, Odisha
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.