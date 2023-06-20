Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan 'keeda makoda' after being eliminated from Salman Khan's show

Credit: Puneet-MC Stan/Instagram

Puneet Superstar, who was the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show `Bigg Boss OTT 2`, went on a rant on social media and even called names to `Bigg Boss 16` winner MC Stan.

Puneet took to his Instagram, where he started a rant against the show and MC Stan, who was a panelist on the grand premiere episode. In the video, Puneet said in Hindi, "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu sa**e keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai."

"Toh tum log saa** nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega." For the unversed, social media influencer and content creator Prakash Kumar aka Puneet Superstar has been evicted from the house, within a few hours of the grand premiere for his rude behaviour and for destroying Bigg Boss property. Soon after the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT ended, the live feed cameras captured how Puneet was wasting two family pack toothpaste tubes in the bathroom. He took the tubes and applied the paste on his face, claiming that he daily does it to maintain his skin.

Puneet continued to make huge claims stating that he is not concerned with Bigg Boss, and that he is giving TRP to the show. The taskmaster asked everyone to gather around the living area, and he slammed Puneet for damaging Bigg Boss' property. He even warned Puneet, that if he continued with his behaviour, he will be eliminated from the house. Even after Bigg Boss' warning, Puneet was unapologetic for his behaviour, and he further added that Bigg Boss can throw him out of the house, as he's least concerned about it. Puneet was recorded live saying, "Tumhe rakhna hai rakho, nahi rakhna hai mat rakho. TRP tum logo ko mil rahi hai, mujhe nahi mil rahi hain." (With inputs from IANS)